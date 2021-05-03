Billie Eilish causes a stir posing in sexy lingerie for Vogue magazine



Billie Eilish.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“It’s about what makes you feel good,” he said. Billie eilish in dialogue with Vogue magazine. The author of great successes such as Bad Guy, Ocean Eyes or Everything I Wanted was able to mark a musical style during these years, as well as to impose a style of dress that is widely replicated by her fans.

However, the time for change always comes. Far from the big and baggy clothes, the black and green hair and the dark glasses, Billie Eilish decided to carry out a radical transformation to her look and chose to surprise her followers.

She, having marked a style for a long time, was encouraged to something different and posed in various sexy lingerie sets and high heels. But it wasn’t the clothes that stood out the most, it was her new blonde hair. Away from the black she always used, her new hairstyle came to surprise several.

On the other hand, and facing the presentation of her new single Your Power, Billie expressed that she has “grown a lot and improved her voice a lot.” In addition, he emphasized change again and noted that change is “one of the best gifts in the world.

“It is about recovering that power, showing it and taking advantage of it,” he closed. The photo production was completed with several postcards with a very natural make-up and very delicate costumes.