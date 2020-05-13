Billie eilish asked for a restraining order against a fan who repeatedly came to his house, The famous news media TMZ reported on Monday. As a reply, a judge granted Eilish a temporary order against this follower stalking her until the case is finally decided.

This fan should stay for the moment more than 182 meters (200 yards) of the singer and her parents and, in addition, she will have to stop any type of contact with them.

According to the story of the artist and her family, a young man named Prenell Rousseau, 24, She first appeared at her house last Monday, rang the bell, and asked if Billie Eilish lived there. The singer’s father told him he had the wrong house, but the fanatic He returned at 9 at night showing “erratic behavior”.

“While we waited for security to arrive, Rousseau stayed on our porch, sat down and began to read a book while continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused,” said the singer.

#BillieEilish ?? ATTENTION ?? The singer has had to impose a restraining order against an obsessive fan who showed up at her house, rang the bell on her endlessly, and stayed on her porch. pic.twitter.com/B0AcrcTU8J – «Previously PINK» (@PreviouslyPinks) May 11, 2020

This strange situation continued in the following days. According to the version of the singer and her family, Rousseau came to the house seven times in total, five of which did not wear the mask that authorities require to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On the other two occasions, he did wear a mask, but he took it off to speak to security members and at no time wore plastic gloves. Police twice took Rousseau, who eventually took a bus ticket back to New York, where he lives.

Eilish, 18, made history in the latest edition of the Grammys by taking home the top four awards from the top music industry accolades: Album of the year (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), recording of the year song of the year (both for “bad guy”) and best new artist.

The singer recently introduced “No Time To Die”, the title track of the soundtrack for the new movie James Bond, to be released in November after its April release was delayed by the global coronavirus crisis.

Juliana Hernández – Bolivia.com

.