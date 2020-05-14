The fury aroused by pop stars in their followers can reach levels so extreme as to become dangerous. Revered as idols by millions of people, the most successful artists on the planet have to take their personal safety into account if they don’t want to be scared. There are many episodes of fans who have ended up breaking into the private sphere of celebrities without invitation, and whose conduct has only been stopped through the mechanisms of justice.

And the young woman Billie eilish, the last great winner of the Grammy Awards, has come these days to be added to the list of singers who have suffered serious harassment from some unscrupulous follower. As reported by the TMZ media, the 18-year-old Californian interpreter has been forced to request a restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, 24, after he came to her home seven times during the last week.

Eilish is going through confinement with her family and it was his father, in fact, who first ran into the young man. It happened last Monday, when Rousseau rang the bell asking if the singer lived there. Eilish’s father, Patrick O’Connell, assured him that he had the wrong address, but the fan did not give up and returned at night displaying “erratic behavior”.

In addition, according to the version exposed by the artist before the judge, “While we waited for security to arrive, Rousseau stayed on our porch, sat down and began to read a book while continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”. As if that were not enough, the young man’s visits multiplied throughout the following days, and of the seven times he was planted in the Eilish family home, five of them did without mask or gloves, which is what is required by the authorities to try to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Billie Eilish with her brother and parents at an event last December.

.

The police ended up arresting Rousseau on two occasions, before he decided to give up and return to New York, the city where he lives. The order that the judge has granted to Eilish is, for the moment, temporary and requires the young man stay more than 182 meters from the artist and her parents and end any attempt to contact them.