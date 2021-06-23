Billie Eilish apologizes for video in which she utters an anti-Asian insult

Billie Eilish apologizes for anti-Asian insult.

(CNN) – Superstar singer Billie Eilish has apologized after a video surfaced in which she is apparently seen uttering a song while using an anti-Asian racial slur.

Eilish, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, posted a statement on her Instagram Stories Monday addressing the edited compilation of videos, which was widely shared earlier this month.

In one clip, Eilish uttered an anti-Asian racist slur and in another video she apparently mimicked an accent.

“I am horrified and ashamed and want to vomit for having said that word,” wrote the 19-year-old, adding that she was 13 or 14 years old at the time.

“This song was the only time I heard that word, since no one in my family had used it around me.”

“Regardless of my ignorance and how old I was at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I regret it.

Eilish also referred to the “silly improvised voice,” saying that she has used the voice her entire life when talking to pets, friends and family.

“It is utter nonsense and it is just me fooling around, and it is NOT in any way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the slightest,” he wrote.

“Regardless of how it was interpreted, it was not my intention that any of my actions would cause harm to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is now labeled in a way that can cause pain to people who listen to it,” added the singer .

“Not only do I believe in that, but I have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, fairness and equality,” Eilish wrote.

“We all have to keep having conversations, listening and learning. I listen to you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Eilish recently released a single called “Your Power” and her new album, “Happier Than Ever”, has a release date of July 30th.