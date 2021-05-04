Billie Eilish and Post Malone headline the 2021 Governors Ball festival – El Sol de México

Artists Billie Eilish, Post Malone and A $ AP Rocky will headline New York’s The Governors Ball 2021 festival, with Megan Thee Stallion and J Balvin also scheduled to perform at the event, organizers announced Tuesday.

The music festival that normally takes place in late spring is scheduled for September 24-26, and organizers hope the widespread vaccination will allow for festival-wide live performances.

“As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day, we are proud to support arts and culture and welcome The Governors Ball and its fantastic lineup, which includes Princess Nokia, A $ AP Rocky and King Princess from the city of New York, “New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Organizers moved the location of the three-day event, which normally takes place on Randall’s Island in New York, to the Citi Field complex in the borough of Queens, which is the home stadium of the Mets baseball team and which in recent months it has served as a mass vaccination site.

According to a video representation posted on the festival’s website, the stages will be installed in parking lots carpeted with artificial grass, outside the baseball stadium.

The organization did not offer details on whether a vaccination test or a negative coronavirus test will be required upon admission, but said that they would follow “all state and federal guidelines required at the time of the event.”

The lineup announcement comes a day after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the easing of pandemic restrictions effective May 19, with the return of 24-hour subway operations to starting May 17.

Last year’s edition of the Governors Ball, which featured Missy Elliot, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend and Solange, had to be canceled due to the effects of the pandemic.

The spread of the coronavirus dealt a devastating blow to the live music industry, including the festival circuit, which is both a primetime platform for top artists and emerging artists, as well as providing an economic boost to regions. hostesses.