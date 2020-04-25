Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Some of today’s consoles allow us to do many more activities than just playing. Both on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One it is possible to use entertainment services and streaming multimedia content, such as Spotify.

If you’ve ever wondered what console users listen to on the service, we already have an answer for you. This thanks to a complete infographic that Spotify shared and that reveals the tastes of the players in terms of music.

In case you missed it: LEVEL UP SHOW has arrived on Spotify!

What do PS4 and Xbox One users listen to on Spotify?

According to the details, in recent weeks the number of users listening to music on Spotify through their consoles while playing has skyrocketed. The company notes that streaming of playlists with video game music also increased 41%.

The infographic shows the most popular artists and genres of music between games. Among the information stand out singers of the moment, such as Billie Eilish, the female artist most listened to by players on their consoles.

Another clear trend is the taste of users for hip-hop and rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, to name a few. Other popular singers are Dua Lipa and Beabadoobee.

There is also a section where the most listened genres on consoles are revealed. The top is led by hip-hop, pop, and indie music. Another interesting fact is the most listened game soundtracks. The list highlights the music of Minecraft, DOOM and Death Stranding.

Below is the infographic, which also shows some of the most popular playlists among the community of gamers on consoles:

Finally, Spotify pointed out that in recent weeks there has been a considerable increase in users and music streaming on consoles during the morning, specifically from 6 to 9 AM.

“It may seem like a strange time to be on a video game console, but the data is clear. If you are going to be home without being able to go out, why not start the day with the games and music that you like? ”Commented the company.

The streaming service recently received soundtracks for prominent titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and music from the NieR franchise. In this link you will find more information about Spotify and the video game industry.

