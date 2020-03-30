Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Elton John start with the Living Room Concert | AP

It seems that the Living Room Concert It started quite well as Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Elton John started fundraising for the coronavirus.

Spectators were excited, musicians played from their homes for an hour-long charity concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Keys kicked off Sunday’s event, which also honored healthcare professionals and first responders by singing their song. “Underdog” from a piano at home.

The interpreter of “No one” He thanked those who have been “risking their lives to keep us safe.”

Carey, one of the last artists, sang “Always Be My Baby” in her home studio in New York, and then she told the audience that she was going to put on the gloves.

Elton John who was the organizer of the event sang and also presented the special that was broadcast on the stations of Fox radio and iHeartMedia; He said he hoped “this entertainment will feed and feed your soul.”

It’s amazing how music brings people together, not just because of seeing your favorite singer “get together” although the word is “join”, but the way that ultimately we are where we are and whatever our nationality we will always support each other.

The five members of the Backstreet Boys performed from separate locations to sing their classic hit, “I Want It That Way”. And Demi Lovato sang her emotional song “Skyscraper” while playing the piano.

The artists were filmed with cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment in their homes. The event took place during the time interval It would belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of postponements and cancellations of public events due to the pandemic.

