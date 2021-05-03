Billie Eilish admits to having been a victim of abuse when she was younger – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

American singer Billie Eilish admitted last week during an interview with British Vogue magazine that she was a victim of abuse when she was younger.

Eilish, 19, was interviewed after the release of her new song, ‘Your Power,’ which the singer says is an “open letter to people who take advantage of [de los demás], mostly men ”.

“[La canción] it’s not really about a person. You might think, ‘it’s because she’s in the music industry’; no friend. It’s everywhere, ”Eilish said. “I don’t know a girl or a woman who hasn’t had a really weird or bad experience. And men too: they take advantage of small children constantly, ”he asserted.

The Grammy winner also said that before “I did not understand why age mattered.” “Of course, you think that way when you are young, because it is the ‘oldest’ you have ever been. You feel very mature and you know everything. […] But people forget that you can grow up and realize all the fucking shit you went through when you were younger, ”Eilish asserted.

The singer chose not to reveal details of her own abuse, except to say that the person responsible did not belong to the music industry, and believes that posing it as something exceptional would go against her purpose of pointing out how common the abuse is.

According to Eilish, “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are.” “They can always take advantage of you. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or child rape – there are girls who had a lot of confidence and a strong will and find themselves in situations where they say, ‘My God, am I the victim here?’ . And it is so shameful and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking that you know a lot and then realizing that at this moment you are being abused, “the singer declared.