The way in which Brazil has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis – be it in the control of contamination or in terms of its economic impacts – is quite worrying.

On the one hand, the lack of coordination and professionalism in the management of social isolation (with special emphasis on the negativist attitude of the President of the Republic) has led to an increasing rate of contamination and deaths after almost two months of confinement. In this scenario, the resumption of economic activity, although partial, tends to be postponed, either due to the intensification of social distancing measures or the population’s own fear.

On the other hand, the fiscal space for measures to compensate for the effects of the crisis is increasingly narrow. In addition to starting from a high level of public debt, the fiscal cost of the measures already announced to combat the crisis has been extremely high.

According to estimates prepared by a team coordinated by Marcos Lisboa, the fiscal cost of the crisis in 2020 tends to be at least R $ 597 billion. This cost already makes it very difficult to contain the growth of public debt without an increase in the tax burden, which would have very negative impacts on the country’s growth.

The conjunction of these two elements is explosive. On the one hand, poor management of the policy of social isolation makes it difficult to relax and resume economic activity. On the other hand, the cost of the economic measures adopted is already very high – probably greater than it would need to be – and the fiscal space for its extension is increasingly smaller. It is a snooker game that is likely to lead to both deaths and the social and economic cost of the crisis being higher in Brazil than in other countries.

If the policy of social isolation and economic policy had been well conducted, the rate of contamination would have already fallen, confinement would be progressively loosened and horizontal measures to guarantee household income and guarantee employment would be replaced by focused policies. and lower cost to the government.

You can’t go back and redo the trajectory of the last two months. But it is still time to try to minimize the human, social and economic cost of the crisis in the coming months. For that, we need professionalism, planning and coordination – between the Powers of the Republic and between the entities of the Federation.

First, it is necessary to have an intelligent and coordinated strategy of social distancing, the use of personal protective equipment and the testing of the population – which, if it cannot be as broad as possible, at least it must be as rational as possible. . This is the indispensable condition for economic activity to resume, even if partially, in the shortest possible time.

Second, it is necessary to reevaluate the measures to guarantee the income, employment and liquidity of companies, planning the transition from the horizontal measures adopted at the beginning of the crisis to focused measures with less fiscal cost. Therefore, a quick and detailed assessment of the measures that have already been adopted is necessary.

Finally, it is necessary to move forward in structuring an agenda to increase productivity and reform the State, so that, in the end of the crisis, the growth of the economy is as large as possible and the expansion of public spending is controlled, contributing to a trajectory sustainable public debt. This is a central part of the fiscal cost financing agenda for the crisis. Perhaps it is not yet time to move forward in debating this agenda in the Legislature, but it is important that it is as mature as possible for when this debate starts.

I know that it is difficult to move towards professionalism and coordination, not least because the head of the federal executive branch does not seem to have the slightest interest in this agenda. But someone needs to do it, at the risk of losing many more lives and having an economic cost far greater than the inevitable.

* DIRECTOR OF THE FISCAL CITIZENSHIP CENTER

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

.