Last night during the celebration of the AEW Dynamite program, the billboards for the two nights of AEW Fyter Fest that will be celebrated on July 1 and 8 respectively were released.

Billboards for AEW Fyter Fest July 1-8

Yesterday new bouts were announced and completed the billboards for the two AEW Fyter Fest shows to be held on July 1 and 8, respectively. As a curious fact it is worth mentioning that all the titles will be put into play on the first night of the two, except for the world title that will be held at the show on July 8.

For next Wednesday’s show we have announced five bouts, three of them being bouts for the different titles of the company, Here we leave you the billboard for this first day of Fyter Fest on July 1

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page will defend titles against Best Friends AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend title against Penelope Ford (with / Kip Sabian) AEW TNT Champion Cody will put the title on the line against Jake Hager MJF & Wardlow vs Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus: This match was made after tonight’s lumberjack match between Luchasaurus and Wardlow and following the rivalry between MJF and Jungle Boy. Private Party (w / Matt hardy) vs. Santana & Ortiz

For the second night of Fyter Fest we have up to six bouts announced with the AEW World Title match being the highlight of all. Here we leave you the billboard for Wednesday July 8.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend the title against Brian Cage (w / Taz) Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho FTR & Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Lucha Bros Lance Archer (w / Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela Nyla Rose will face a big surprise and a new fighter from AEW SCU vs. Dark Order (Mr. Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana

