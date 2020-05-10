WWE Money in the Bank 2020 card. A few hours after the show begins we bring you the final PPV card.

Billboard WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Different, it would be the word that could define this PPV Money in the Bank 2020. First, because the two Money in the Bank matches will be held at the WWE offices in Stanford, in a completely different way from what we have seen and second, because the rest of the event will be held in the Performance Center live but without an audience.

What does not change will be the show’s schedule, since at 1AM in the morning from Sunday to Monday the show will begin in Spain and an hour before the show’s Kick Off.

As always in this show the most attractive thing is knowing who is done with those briefcases which gives them the opportunity to fight for the title whenever they want in the course of the following calendar year.

These are the confirmed bouts for tonight’s event.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Male: AJ Styles vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs Baron Corbin vs Otis

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Women: Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Fatal Four Way SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs Miz & Morrison vs Lucha House Party vs The Forgotten Sons

R- Truth vs MVP

Kick Off Match: Jeff Hardy vs Cesaro

