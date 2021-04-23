Billboard, schedules and where to watch UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will have their rematch this Saturday, April 24 at UFC 261. The fight will be for the welterweight title and will be one of three championship fights of the evening. Here we will tell you all the details to see it.

UFC 261 marks the return of the UFC to Florida and above all, the return of the fans to the arena. The event will take place in front of more than 15,000 spectators, in a sold-out arena. Here we share the billboard first. Then you will see the schedules by countries. Finally you will find the options to see UFC 257 on television or digital platform.

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2, complete card

Star Billboard

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge MasvidalZhang Weili vs. Rose NamajunasValentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica AndradeUriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith Preliminary Billboard Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic Brendan Allen vs. Karl RobersonTristan Connelly vs. Pat Sabatini Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin NatividadKazula Vargas vs. Rong ZhuQileng Aori vs. Jeffrey MolinaAriane Carnelossi vs. Na Liang

UFC 261 Schedules: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

Preliminary Countries Stellar Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador 4:00 pm 8 pm Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador 5:00 pm 9 pm Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile 6:00 pm 10 pm Argentina, Uruguay 7:00 pm 11 pm Spain 12: 00 am 4 am

Where to watch UFC 261?

Transmission of UFC 261 It can be followed by the following television signals and digital platforms:

Star Billboard: ESPN + (United States), DAZN (Spain), Fox Action (Mexico and Chile), ESPN 2 (Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador and Venezuela) and Combate (Brazil).

Preliminaries: ESPN + (United States), UFC Fight Pass (Spain), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN 2 (Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador and Venezuela).

First preliminaries: Fox Action, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass.

Also, here is the press conference prior to UFC 261, subtitled in Spanish.