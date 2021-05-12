Billboard Recognizes Drake as Artist of the Decade – El Sol de México

Drake will be recognized as the artist of the decade at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards as he is the best-selling musician from 2010 to 2021.

The rapper has prevailed over Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Adele, who in that same order make up the list of the most successful singers of recent years, according to the well-known music magazine, which since 1956 has produced the lists of albums and songs best sellers in the United States.

According to the Billboard methodology, Drake was positioned as the artist with the best records both in the sales charts and in the sections that measure the impact on social networks and the income derived from his tours.

In total, the rapper reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart (which recognizes the most successful albums of the moment) 9 times, thanks to the 5 albums he published since 2010 and other commercial “mixtapes”.

Drake, who will collect the award on May 23 at a gala presented by Nick Jonas, is also the artist with the most awards in the history of the Billboard Awards, which recognize the best sellers of the year, unlike the Grammys, voted by music industry experts.

In that ceremony, Taylor Swift could equal Drake’s record (27 statuettes) if he wins his 4 nominations, although the main favorite of the edition is The Weeknd, with 16 mentions.

Among Latinos, Bad Bunny triple aspires to win the award for the best Latin album thanks to the three he published in 2020: “YHLQMDLG”, “Las que no vaan a salir” and “El Último Tour del Mundo”.