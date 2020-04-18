Despite having been released on a date that turned out to be inappropriate, the theme “Rare” that together again the Venezuelan singers Chyno Miranda and Nacho Mendoza, managed to achieve the success that was predicted for him, so much so that he was chosen by the public of Billboard magazine as the favorite Latino collaboration of the month of March 2020.

This was confirmed in a survey that he carried out in the popular magazine specialized in music and shows, where the subject of Chyno and Nacho obtained strong approval, with 82% of the votes.

It is a great achievement since the theme of Chyno and Nacho competed with good options such as “Lack of Love”, by Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin, «Imagine without you» by Elvis Crespo and Manny Cruz and «No longer call me» of Tini and Ovi on the Drums.

The most watched reunion

Neither the pandemic boom in America nor the quarantine decree in Venezuela managed to prevent the reunion of one of the most successful duos of urban music It will reach the hearts of its fans across the continent.

And the proof is that “Raro”, a song released on March 13, achieved in just one month exceed 26 million views on YouTube.

“Among so many sad news in the world, here is a positive one that fills me with pride,” wrote the Chinese singer on his social networks.

“Thank you all for your votes and support with so much love our new song,” said Chino, who took the opportunity to ask mischievously: “Could it be that we released a new one? I don’t know… you decide! ».

Chyno and Nacho together again starting this March 13

Expected reconciliation

Chino and Nacho began their artistic career in the Calle Ciega group, from which they later separated to become one of the most important duets in Latin music.

As it will be remembered, after announcing their separation in 2017, the interpreters of “Tu angelito” and “Mi niña bonita” starred in a series of «dimes y diretes» on networks.

However, they managed to put their differences aside in February 2019, when the two sang together at the Live Aid benefit concert for Venezuela, held on the Colombian border.

It should be noted that since they were released as soloists, both have released record productions, but could not match their success as a duo. During more than ten years as a musical couple, Chino and Nacho won a Latin Grammy and sold millions of records around the world.

.