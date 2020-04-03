Bill Withers, the master of Soul loses his life after cardiac complications | Instagram

The world of Soul has lost a great representative, Bill withers, the voice of iconic songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me” loses his life in Los Angeles after heart complications.

1971

Her family is devastated by the terrible loss of the artist, great father and husband

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved and devoted husband and father. A lonely man with a heart aimed at connecting with everyone; He spoke honestly to the people and connected them to each other with his poetry and music, “his family recalled in a statement picked up by US media such as ‘Rolling Stone’.

With a limited career until the 1970s, Whitters consecrated an important mark in the style that he called folk-soul.

Sang to love and friendship

His best-known works, a romantic lament ‘Ain’t No Sunshine‘(“there is no sun when she is not …”) and the comforting feeling of friendship with’Lean on Me‘(“Sometimes in our lives, we all have pain and sorrow, but if we are intelligent, we will know that there is always a tomorrow. Lean on me when you do not feel strong, and I will be your friend”).

I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with, “he summed up in an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’ in 2015.

The artist who was born in West Virginia, later moved to The Angels To carve out a future for himself as a singer, he worked in the Navy, manufactured toilets for planes at Boeing, and was also a milk delivery man.

In 1971 launches with his first production, his debut album, Just as I Am, which included the famous song that catapulted him to fame and which has subsequently been released in different versions

Whitters, also held a place as a member of the Hall of Fame of the Rock And Roll and he was a three grammy winner.

The humble origins of Withers in the town of Slab Fork, in a mining area of ​​West Virginia (USA, 1938) they are closely linked to the proletariat.

Withers highlighted ‘Rolling Stone’ the huge racism who lived on his land before leaving the Navy and then Los Angeles.

One of the first things I learned, when I was about four years old, was that if you make a mistake and go into the white women’s bathroom, they are going to deprive your father of life, “she said.

After a few years, Withers continued with a firm step in ‘Still bill‘(1972), where’ Lean on Me ‘and the refined funk’ Use Me ‘were. And shortly after he released the splendid live double album ‘Bill Withers Live at Carnegie Hall’ (1973), considered one of the pinnacles of his work.

