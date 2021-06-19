bill to make June 19 a federal holiday for Juneteenth

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to make June 19 a federal national holiday with a tally of 415-14, and Democrats expect President Joe Biden to sign the measure Thursday.

The Juneteenth holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States is already celebrated in a state or ceremonial manner in 47 states and the District of Columbia. When it becomes law, it will become the country’s eleventh federal holiday.

The sponsor of the House bill, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said “it’s been a long journey,” but “we’re here.”

The Juneteenth or Emancipation Day commemorates when the last slaves found out they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but the news reached the last enslaved blacks until June 19, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas. That was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation that declared the freedom of slaves in the southern states.