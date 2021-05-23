Bill to hold NYPD accountable

15 minutes. The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, and several congressmen and state senators presented a bill on Friday so that justice has more tools to demand accountability from those police who use excessive force.

“For too long, police officers in this country have been able to avoid accountability for the unjustified use of excessive and lethal force. … All of this is to ensure that police officers use non-lethal methods of restraining physically to people, rather than resorting to lethal uses of force from the start, “James told a news conference.

The prosecutor, whose initiative was introduced today in the legislative chambers to be studied by a commission, insisted that everything included in the law is in the internal operating guide of the Police itself.

“What we have to do is work together to heal the gap that exists between certain communities and law enforcement,” said James, who has been very active in defending the rights of racial minorities in the country, which are proportionally those who suffer the most from police violence.

In this sense, he insisted on the importance of guaranteeing justice “to all individuals who feel that their lives do not matter.” The statement is a clear allusion to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Police reform

The prosecutor assures that current law does not oblige agents to exhaust all options before the use of deadly force. He emphasized that the reform will consider this type of action as a “last resort.”

The bill also seeks to remove from current law the possibility of using deadly force based on reasonable belief.

In addition, the proposal opens the door to greater control by the Prosecutor’s Office of police actions. Likewise, it introduces a scale of sanctions proportional to the damage caused by the agents.

Police reform, opposed by police unions, is one of the main demands of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The proposal took off after the assassination of George Floyd.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association police union, Patrick Lynch, criticized James’ proposal.

Lyunh said it prevents officers from knowing when they can and cannot use force in a given situation.

“The only sensible solution will be to avoid confrontations in which force might be necessary, while violent criminals do not hesitate to use violence against our agents or our communities,” Lynch said in a brief statement released by the union, insisting that if the law is passed “more police officers and more New Yorkers will be injured.”