Bill that seeks to curb abuse in cost and number of tolls approved in the first debate

Colombia is he second country where the more expensive tolls of the region and occupies the position 12 among 19 Latin American countries in poorer road quality according to the World Economic Forum of 2019.

To further complicate this scenario, in the country there are short travel distances between the different toll stations, which makes road trips expensive, because in addition, the rates of these steps is significantly increased every year. This situation mainly affects farmers and transporters and, incidentally, the national economy.

The current toll collection system is obsolete

But this difficult ‘picture’ looks like it’s about to change because this week it was approved in first debate a bill that seeks to put a brake on both excessive increase of the toll rates, as at your amount on national roads.

According to the representative to the Chamber for Boyacá, Rodrigo Rojas Lara, who is the rapporteur for this bill, ” We cannot let this situation with tolls get worse, actions must be taken to face the loss of competitiveness and the economic impact that this is causing the country, our greatest commitment is to stop the abuse of tolls in Colombia. ”

Paying tolls gives you rights

What is proposed with this bill

1. The rates paid by users correspond to the quality and effective use of the tracks.

2. Municipalities and districts they will not be able to establish internal tolls.

3. the Minimal distance between the toll booths is 150 kilometers.

4. The annual increases are never higher than the CPI from the previous year.

There are strong increases in tolls

5. When the dealerships Surrender the roads, be will reduce the toll rate.

6. Reduce the increase in toll rates at the 2020 CPI during the Health Emergency and for up to one more year.

7. That the country has information updated year by year on the number of tolls, rates, increases and distribution geographical location of the booths throughout the national territory.

There are strong increases in tolls

FACT

For this bill on tolls to come true, there is still a lack of two debates in the Senate for the initiative to be approved. We will have to wait for the next legislature for the proposal to be confirmed or rejected.