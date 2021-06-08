Bill Skarsgrd and Donnie Yen join ‘John Wick 4’

According to Collider, Bill Skarsgrd and Donnie Yen have become the last two great signings of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘, fourth installment of the franchise led by Keanu Reeves as the protagonist and Chad Stahelski as director.

At the moment it has not transcended what role to play the incarnation of “That” in the two installments of ‘IT’, but I know that of the protagonist of the franchise of ‘Ip Man’, who to play an old friend of Wick, with whom he has not a few enemies in common. Is Skarsgrd’s character one of Reeves and Yen’s common enemies?

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch are responsible for signing the last version of the script for this fourth installment based on an argument devised by Derek Kolstad, creator of the franchise that nevertheless, and although he is still linked to it as an executive producer, does not has actively participated in its development.

Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama are the other two names confirmed for now from a cast in which Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Yayan Ruhian or Cecep Arif Rahman are also expected to be repeated, although the presence of all of them has not yet been released. been officially ratified by anyone.

In addition to directing, Stahelski will also produce the film alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, while Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner will serve as executive producers. The filming of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘It will take place this summer in locations in France, Germany and Japan, and despite what was previously announced it will not be filmed simultaneously at its location. fifth installment.

Finally remember that the Lionsgate franchise will expand in the near future through two spin-offs: One film, ‘Ballerina‘, centered on a young murderer in search of revenge and to be directed by Len Wiseman (‘ The jungle 4.0 ‘,’ Total defiance ‘), and another on television, ‘The Continental’, series developed by Chris Collins that narrates the origin of the hotel chain where the murderers can put aside their differences and sleep in peace.