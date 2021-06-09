Bill Skarsgård joins the cast of the fourth installment of John Wick – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård joined the cast of John Wick 4, a film in the series starring Keanu Reeves.

According to Collider, in addition to Skarsgård, Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama also joined the Chad Stahelsk-directed film.

So far the characters that Skarsgård and company will play are unknown. Production of John Wick 4 is slated to begin this summer in France, Germany and Japan.

The story of the murderer, played by Reeves, who must face a horde of hitmen grossed $ 57 million in its first weekend in theaters.

John Wick: Parabellum was the first of three films about the life of the murderer to reach the top of the box office in its first week, well above the 14.4 million dollars that John Wick made in 2014 and the 30.4 million dollars. from the second movie of 2017.

