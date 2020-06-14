Legendary Boston Celtics forward, Bill Russell, dialectically lashed out at the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this Sunday, after the recent tweet by the president who criticized kneeling during the national anthem.

06/08/2020 at 08:35

CEST

Sport.es

Russell launched harsh qualifications against Trump, whom he said is « divisive and cowardly » while contesting his claim that kneeling is disrespectful. Originally, Russell shared the photo of himself kneeling in September 2017.

In that image, around his neck he wears the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was awarded to him by former US President Barack Obama in 2011 for his efforts in the civil rights movement.

#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic # Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter @MSNBC @BostonGlobe https://t.co/nhNITHSrxo pic.twitter.com/h0PuUYVFwu – TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 7, 2020

Trump tweeted his « don’t kneel » message in response to the New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, who withdrew his statements about kneeling during the national anthem.

… We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Brees responded to Trump via Twitter as well, telling him that the flag has never been the problem., and that society must focus on the real issue, which is the racial division and the problem facing the African-American community