Bill Rieflin drummer of the group R.E.M. loses life | Instagram

Alternative Rock Band R.E.M. he lost one of his collaborators Bill Rieflin who lost his life at 59 years of age.

The news was shared via Twitter leaving everyone shocked, Krist Novoselic, bassist of Nirvana was the one who shared the scoop.

Krist Novoselic and Bill Rieflin worked together, Krist worked with the musician in his solo adventure, almost immediately, different celebrities began to share their condolences.

It may interest you: Rosalia releases her new single Dolerme showing her most romantic side

“Our beloved and wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from this world today. Much-loved HUMAN and a member of King Crimson. Family by his side. Forever in our hearts,” said Toyah Willcox.

R.E.M. was one of the first bands of alternative rock They appeared so that the group was essential in the creation and development of this genre.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

William “Bill” Rieflin was born on September 30, 1960, and although he was the drummer for R.E.M. nor was officially part of the band.

Rieflin participated in fifteen groups, and as a soloist he released three albums, the first: Birth of a Giant, then continued with The Repercussions of Angelic Behavior with Robert Fripp and Trey Gunn and the third was Long with Chris Connelly.

“Sad day for music Bill Rieflin, drummer of R.E.M., Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Nine Inch Nails, King Crimson, among many others, passed away”, another of the sad comments towards the artist.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The news quickly became a trend since as Bill participated in so many bands that his music and influence reached enough people, leaving a great void in the music industry.

So far, Bill’s family has not shared more details of his death, we hope to know soon what were the reasons for his death and that his own family has prompt resignation as well as his faithful followers.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez showed her rear on stage without realizing it

.