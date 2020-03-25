Bill Rieflin, best known as the drummer for Ministry, King Crimson, and R.E.M., died at age 59 after a battle with cancer, according to friends and social media posts from various artists he played with. Reiflin is known and admired for being a remarkably versatile drummer whose work in the last 30 years also covered bands like Swans and Nine Inch Nails.

A rather strange and common thread throughout his career, was the fact that he rarely joined any of the bands he worked with, rather he was playing in several bands that with his unique way of playing, he always left a very important footprint on them. Rieflin also played frequently with bands that included other drummers such as his latest band King Crimson, which sometimes featured up to three.

Rieflin was born in 1960 in Seattle, Washington. He started out in music in the late 1970s with local bands like The Telepaths, Tupperwares, and The Blackouts. But it was not until Al Jourgensen, founder and leader of the industrial metal band Ministry, invited him to join him that his career took off; Although he was never an official member, he left an indelible mark on the group’s identity.

So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician.

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) March 24, 2020

Rieflin was always best known as a drummer, but he was actually a multi-instrumentalist who played the piano, guitar, and bass. As a solo artist, Bill also raffled and released solo recordings such as Birth of a Giant in 1999. To give an example of his versatility as a musician, with the KMFDM group, he played drums, keyboards, bass, and even sang.

From 2003 until their split in 2011, Rieflin regularly played with R.E.M, giving some of the best years the Georgia band has seen. And since 2013 he had been playing in Cripson’s band, King Crimson, as well as Humans with Fripp’s wife, Toyah Willcox.

His companions in Seattle and the world have publicly mourned his death; Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic said it was “A direct person and an excellent musician”, while Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie remembered him as “one of the wisest, kindest, funniest, grumpiest and most talented humans ever to grace the earth.”.

One of the wisest, kindest, funniest, grumpiest, most talented humans that has ever graced the earth has left us. Member of REM, King Crimson, and countless other projects, Bill Rieflin introduced me to so many new ways of thinking, both through his art and his friendship. pic.twitter.com/4jDp0u0fz1

– Dave Depper (@davedepper) March 24, 2020

Our dear wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from this world today. Much loved HUMAN and member of King Crimson. Family by his side. Forever in our hearts. #billrieflin pic.twitter.com/Z4FkM74X1X

– Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) March 24, 2020

Paying tribute to one of the most respected industrial drummers, Seattle-born, Bill Rieflin on @kexp 🥁 He played drums with Ministry, the Revolting Cocks, Lard, KMFDM, Pigface, Swans, Chris Connelly, and Nine Inch Nails. He was most recently a member of King Crimson. pic.twitter.com/2wyYZZyWcz

– Kevin Cole (@djkevincole) March 24, 2020