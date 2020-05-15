Legendary actor Bill Murray says he has greatly missed Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis, in Ghostbusters 3 (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

Bill Murray he has missed the actors so much Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis while filming the movie Ghostbusters 3 (Ghostbusters: Afterlife). The former not only portrayed the scientist Egon Spengler in the first two installments of the 1980s, but also wrote the script with his co-star Dan Aykroyd (who portrayed Dr. Raymond Stantz). Sadly, Ramis passed away in 2014, before he and the rest of the cast could make the third installment. Rather, Moranis retired from his performance in the late 1990s to raise his children after his wife died of cancer. Although in recent years he has lent his voice to several movies, series or video games.

Although Rick Moranis was rumored to be able to return to Ghostbusters 3 (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), it seems like Bill Murray’s words in a recent interview rule him out entirely.

Bill Murray said Ramis and Moranis are “missed for many reasons” in the third installment, before adding that “they were an important part of creating the saga and having fun.” Then he said, “Egon Spengler will appear in the story of the movie. So it will be very interesting. “

What is the movie about?

Ghostbusters 3 (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) It stars a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) as they move to a small town and discover the truth about their connection to the original Ghostbusters team. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the most popular theory is that Grace and Wolfhard are playing Egon’s grandchildren, and there is plenty of evidence in the Afterlife trailer to back this up (including the character of Grace finding Spengler’s old uniform) .

If so, it’s a clever way to make Ramis / Egon an integral part of Afterlife and it has the potential to give the movie a big dose of nostalgia to go along with all the paranormal follies that audiences expect from a movie in this saga. This should also allow characters like Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Venkman (Bill Murray) to appear, without feeling artificial.

Ghostbusters 3 (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) will premiere on March 12, 2021.