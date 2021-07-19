Bill Murray joins Wes Anderson’s new project

Between festival and festival Wes Anderson and Bill Murray often find a way to work together again. This is what will happen in the future, a new project without a defined title from the director, which, as Variety reports, will be starring Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Billed as a difficult actor to reach for most filmmakers, Murray has become a recurring member of the director’s cast of actors, having participated in up to nine of his projects.

At the moment Anderson has not commented on this new film that according to the medium will be shot in Spain, although the story will have nothing to do with our country. The sets are already being built and filming will begin next month. Of course, as usual in director films, we expect a series of stories and quirks everywhere.

Meanwhile Anderson has started promoting his latest project entitled ‘The French Chronicle (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)’, a film in which both Murray and Swinton will be hitting theaters on October 22, 2021. The film has just premiered in the Cannes Film Festival with generally positive reviews.