Bill Murray is excited about the movie Ghostbusters: Beyond

Actor Bill Murray says that Ghostbusters: Beyond (2021) brings the franchise back to life, comparing its quality to the original 1984 film.

The movie Ghostbusters: Beyond will reunite the original cast of the saga headed by Sigourney weaver as Dana Barrett, Bill murray like Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd like Dr. Raymond Stantz and Ernie hudson like Dr. Winston Zeddmore. They will also be accompanied by new characters played by Paul rudd, Finn wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace.

Jason reitman, the son of the director of the original film, Ivan Reitman, came up with the story and co-wrote the screenplay for Ghostbusters: Beyond, directing it too. The plot takes place 30 years after the original films, following a family who move to a small town and discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters team. The movie made cry Ivan Reitman when you first saw it, and it seems like a Bill Murray, who hated the sequel, he also likes it.

The actor wrote his thoughts on the film:

Here’s how Bill Murray talks about the movie Ghostbusters: Beyond:

“I remember Jason Reitman calling me and saying, I have an idea for another Ghostbusters movie. I have had this idea for years. I thought, “What the heck could that be?” I remember it when I was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like: What the heck? What does this child know? But he had a really wonderful idea of ​​writing with another wonderful guy I worked with, Gil Kenan, who did City of Ember: In Search of Light (2008). The two wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings him back to life. It really has the feel of the first, more so than the second or the female version. It has a different feel to two out of four. I think it really has something. “

Bill Murray continues: “It was hard. It was very hard. So I think it will be good. We were at it for a while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those backpacks is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. Now they have stacks the size of earrings. It is still a very heavy garment to wear, all the time. The special effects are a lot of wind and dirt on your face, and there was a lot to go down and back up. I was like: What is this? What am I doing? They are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a kettlebell, going up and down with this thing on my back. It was very uncomfortable. Usually when something has a very high misery quotient, something comes out of it and some quality is produced that, if you can capture and project it, appears on the screen and affects you. I think it will come out sometime in the fall. They have delayed it for a year or a year and a half, but I’m glad they did. It will be worth seeing ”.

Ghostbusters: Beyond will premiere on December 3, 2021.