The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown tremendously since its inception, and soon a large number of recognized actors have joined this franchise, among which stand out Michael Douglas, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Redford, among many others, but perhaps very few discovered that an MCU movie does is connected to Bill Murray, that’s right, ‘Doctor Strange’ refers to Groundhog Day.

The movie 2016 ‘Doctor Strange’ directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Benedict Cumberbatch He showed us the existence of magic and other universes within the MCU, something that had not been seen before and that became one of the fundamental parts for the future of the franchise, since this character and his powers were important in movies. later like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Curiously, this film refers to one of the most important works of actor Bill Murray, since ‘Doctor Strange’ make reference to Groundhog Daymovie 1993 also known in Latin America as ‘Spell of Time’, where the character of Phil Connors, a meteorologist is forced to repeat the same day over and over again for mysterious reasons, specifically the day February 2.

This reference alludes to the moment when Doctor Strange performs the famous time loop where he catches Dormammu, at that moment Doctor Strange looks at his watch and curiously points out that it is the February 2, like the Bill Murray movie.

I’ve waited two years for somebody to notice this. https://t.co/IeWEgTAjoa – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 2, 2018

Perhaps this seems just a coincidence, but it really was not, since a user of social networks noticed this reference, same as the director himself Scott Derrickson He confirmed as one of the many references that exist in this movie and as we see, not all have to do with Marvel Comics or the MCU.