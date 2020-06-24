Bill McDermott’s (New York, 1961) career has been marked by both Xerox and SAP, where he has spent 34 years in positions of highest responsibility. Just three months before the coronavirus crisis erupted, he had assumed the executive direction of ServiceNow, specialized in cloud platforms for the integral management of workflows. His initial plans have been left on wet paper. The pandemic has forced him to face problems for which he had a different roadmap, such as delving into a digitization that he describes as imperfect. “Companies have only transformed the way they collect data. They have not dealt with the silos in which the majority of employees work. ”

This situation that he describes represents the reason for the lack of business agility in an unexpected situation. Despite the fact that for almost two decades digital transformation has been in all the debates, reality has shown that there were too many pending tasks. If this new context has revealed anything, at least it says so, it is that the way of doing business will not be the same as before. Nothing of big events, massive meetings or face-to-face meetings. The new economy will understand fewer jobs anchored in specific cities. “CEOs around the world will opt for teleconferencing instead of traveling across all continents. Workers will be digitally trained. It’s time to reinvent business. We need greater digital productivity; and I think we are already becoming aware. “

The changes introduced a priori by the virus open a scenario that, he says, will be the greatest opportunity ever known to the economic sector – “there is room for everyone who wants to grow,” he says. The market it will generate in the coming years will be around four billion euros, about four times the annual wealth of a country like Spain. It is his calculations that he values ​​as the impact of a real digitization. “It is going to be a literally exponential market in terms of size,” he predicts.

The environment it exhibits has certain drawbacks that must evolve rapidly. For example, designing a digital strategy is not the same as being prepared for disruption. According to the numbers it manages, only 40% of executive directors could face the arrival of new actors. One way to reverse the trend is by adopting comprehensive workflow solutions. Digital platforms that host from user experience to financial control. A kind of common place to connect to anywhere, anytime. “It is about reinventing how we work. This is the workhorse of the 21st century, allowing for real innovation. “

Despite answering by videoconference from his huge office in California, he covers his eyes with his characteristic sunglasses. A hallmark at the same height as his predilection for data. This time he talks about 400,000 million euros. In his opinion, it is the money companies waste on non-automated processes. “It is killing organizations and unnecessarily complicating the tasks of workers,” he says. This amount is the result, among other reasons, of the complexity of the spreadsheets sent by email or of the volume of information still collected in the databases from handwritten annotations.

Solutions open to the public sector

The public sector is also facing an era dominated by versatility and immediacy. The bureaucracy is usually synonymous with slowness, but digital reality requires another rhythm. The coronavirus has shaken institutional times. McDermott points out that the solutions available to companies are also open to governments. It is about solving a series of common challenges. “I do not care if it is to renew the driving license, pay taxes or benefit from specific policies. These services should be done online and in the cloud. There is no reason for people to queue or wait weeks and months to receive a service. ”

He prefers to stop for a moment in the situation in Spain. In his view, it is still in the early stages of digitization, particularly with respect to the cloud and workflows. In his analysis he shows some optimism as long as he takes advantage of the new technologies that the covid-19 has accelerated. “The GDP will grow and enough jobs will be created. Businesses will compete better against the rest of the world. We do not have to compete against what happened, but we must allow what was invested to work better ”, ditch.

Before the end of the videoconference, it is animated with a prediction quite repeated by technologists: “Artificial intelligence will change the world.” In its conclusion, it appeals that machines will liberate the human being from repetitive tasks, free of added value. So that they can focus on innovating, dreaming of a future work where the hours of work invested are of quality. For him it all comes down to the introduction of a modern cloud architecture into business, but the consequences of the coronavirus are those that impose new demands. “The greater our predictive capacity, the more productive we will be in digital terms,” ​​he concludes.