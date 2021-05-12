Bill Gates, who gets the fortune in divorce?

Bill Y Melinda gates star in one of the most talked about divorces in recent months. The couple, who have been married for 27 years, confirmed their separation through social media this week. When thinking about a dissolution like this, in which there is no prenuptial agreement, there remains the question of the distribution of assets, especially the millions of dollars of the Microsoft founder and who will get what after they go their separate ways. .

© GettyImagesBill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

The businessman’s fortune is valued at more than $ 133 billion, according to Forbes. Not far-fetched when you take into account that Gates is ranked number four in the billionaire rankings. Melinda, meanwhile, has a fortune valued at $ 70 billion. However, the different foundations and businesses of Gates could considerably reduce the amount that would correspond to his still wife.

Another question is what will happen to the couple’s mansion located in Seattle. The property, known as Xanadu 2.0, is built on the shore of Lake Washington, is valued at more than 130 million dollars and has an area of ​​20 thousand square meters.

In 2019, after speaking in detail about the house that, despite being a mystery to the public eye, is a true technological palace, Melinda assured that she longed for the day when she would live in a place of only 140 square meters, a dream that could come true after separation.

The children of Gates, with a guaranteed future

In recent days it emerged that Bill had transferred shares of two of the largest companies in Mexico to his wife. In this way, Melinda would have received more than two billion dollars between Coca-Cola and Grupo Televisa. Thus, it is also revealed that the couple dissolves their marriage in the most peaceful way possible.

© GettyImagesBill Gates won’t let his kids drift

While deciding who will get what, what is certain is that the couple’s children, Jennifer, 25; Rory John, 21; and Phoebe Adele, 18; they have a part of their fortune insured so as not to be helpless despite the dissolution of their marriage. Part of the money will go to them, divided into $ 10 million each.

