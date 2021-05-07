Bill Gates went on vacation with his ex-girlfriend every year while he was married to Melinda

There is the possibility that they were only joined by an incredible friendship, because it is not that they have hidden it all this time, although it is true that in the beginning there was so much love that not even marriage with other people has been able to separate themEvery year, Bill Gates went on vacation with his ex-girlfriend, Ann Winblad.

She, a software entrepreneur five years older than him (who is now 65), was dating the creator of Microsoft until, precisely, the year 1987, when Bill would meet Melinda, with whom he married and who has recently been divorced in one of the separations that will move the most money in the world (and in history).

That year was decisive, because the main reason for the breakup was that Ann wanted to get married and was ready to start a family, while Bill Gates claimed that she still needed focus more time on building your computer empire. The goodbye was not final because the separation was friendly.

So much so, that they kept in touch, talked a lot and remained so close that Bill Gates had no choice but to put Melinda as a condition to be together that she had to accept that he would continue to see Ann, call her several times a month And, as a tradition they had, the two of them would go on vacation without her once a year, as reported by the US media (People and Daily Mail, among others).

According to Fox Business, Bill and Ann spent a weekend alone in a big house on the North Carolina coast called Castle Sween (Which by the way is currently available through Airbnb for tourists who want to visit the Atlantic or go paragliding, as the couple of friends have already done on occasion).

This as such was not a secret. Or at least not one that Time magazine hadn’t discovered in 1997: “Gates has a deal with his wife that he and Winblad keep their tradition of vacationing together alive. Every spring, as they have done for more than a decade, Gates spends a long weekend with Ann at a beach cabin in North Carolina, where they ride buggies and ride along the shore. “

It was also in this publication that the tycoon explained that he asked Ann for advice on whether or not he should start dating Melinda, and that the first one gave him her approval. “We share a way of thinking both about the world and about ourselves. When I was thinking of marrying Melinda, I called Ann to ask for her approval. “ wakefulness. And it is that as they have said it seemed to him that Melinda had enough “intellectual strength”. Time also revealed that Gates has a photograph of his ex-girlfriend in his office.

An impossible love story / A shady friendship

It was love … at a distance. Bill Gates and Ann Winblad met in 1984 at a computer conference but due to the distance when each returned to their destinations, they began by having their first dates online: if there was a movie in the cinema that both wanted to see they were looking for the same session in different cities and on the way out they called each other to comment on it.

Ann so influenced the life of Bill Gates that he even stopped eating meat while he was with her, who is a vegetarian. Although the relationship, as we have said, ended three years later, this has not prevented them from being partners also in the world of work as in the case of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, a company dedicated to venture capital in software and web themes whose headquarters is located in San Francisco.

Ann Winblad, who will turn 71 in November, married private investigator Edward Alex Kline, 63, in 2015. Edward is the younger brother of famous actor Kevin Kline. In case anyone has any doubts, it has always been said that she and Melinda have had a very good relationship.