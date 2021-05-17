Bill Gates was investigated by the Microsoft board for alleged romantic relationship with an employee before his divorce was announced



The Microsoft board investigated Bill Gates for alleged romantic relationship with a company employee.

Photo: KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU / AFP. / Getty Images

The rumors about the divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda Gates they grow as the days go by. Recently, it became known that the board of Microsoft opened an investigation into Bill Gates for a romantic relationship with a company employee software before they announced their divorce. It was precisely Melinda the one that requested the same and later they published a joint statement: “… After thinking a lot and working on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

The Wall Street Journal published that in 2019 a Microsoft employee sent a letter claiming that Mr. Gates had a sexual relationship with her for years. The board hired a good law firm, which they started an investigation. Subsequently, the company said that they felt that Gates should not continue on the board while this investigation was being carried out. However, Bill Gates resigned before for it to conclude.

A spokesperson for Bill gates affirmed to the same publication that indeed, yes had an affair with an employee 20 years ago, that it ended in a “friendly” way and that the resignation of the billionaire would have nothing to do with that.

On the other hand, the New York Times assured that Microsoft had made the decision, since Mr. Gates maintained “A reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings ”. While ensuring that the billionaire He was approached by several women who worked for the company and for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest and with the most programs and money in the world. At some point in their relationship, both stated that they had a lot of difficulty separating work from personal life.

Bill and Melinda got married in 1994, they were years 27 years married and they have three children: Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory. Currently, he is 64 years old and she is 56. When they announced their divorce, they also accepted that “they did not believe that they could continue to grow as a couple at this stage of their lives, but that they would keep the jobs they have in common for the foundation”. During 2020, the same delivered more than $ 300 million in the battle for the pandemic.

The spokespersons of both continue “asking for privacy and space while the family adapts to these new changes” through the different statements that their representatives have issued. Bill Gates’s fortune is estimated at about $ 130 billion and this makes him the fourth richest man in the world, according to Forbes magazine.