Toni Nadal, Rafa Nadal’s uncle and former coach, spoke on Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’ program for address the current tennis situation, the cancellation of Wimbledon (something that has not happened since the Second World War) and the exceptional moment in the world due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Precisely on the coronavirus pandemic, Toni Nadal commented that Rafa was warned by Bill Gates: “My nephew when he was playing in South Africa in February spoke to Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft) and He told him that what was happening in China was going to get complicated.”

In addition, the coach pointed out that “until there is a drug or a vaccine, I see the panorama is quite complicated. We will live in a situation of uncertainty and danger until this is not fully channeled” and threw a dart at the politicians: “The main thing is to save lives and there has been ignorance throughout the political apparatus of many countries. We should banish the fanaticism of politicians, they are there to defend society, not its ideals. Fanaticism is one of the great ills of this society. “

About him Mallorca tournament, Toni Nadal stated that it still stands but without a confirmed date: “It is not permanently suspended, we will try to find new dates to see if it can be done in 2020, therein are the organizers. “

