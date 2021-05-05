Bill Gates transferred $ 1.8 billion to Melinda’s account a day after announcing their divorce

Just a day after the couple announced their divorce, Bill Gates transferred nearly $ 2 trillion worth of shares to Melinda French Gates of dollars.

According to international media, the transfer was made through ‘Cascade Investment’, a holding company of the American businessman created after the sales of Microsoft shares.

The billionaire couple announced their divorce a few days ago after 27 years of marriage, opening the question of how they would manage their assets and their activities.

Now, TMZ reveals that according to documents it has had access to, the investment firm of Bill Gates transferred to Melinda more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. and more than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation Inc; what, in total acquires a value of more than 1.8 billion dollars, including the $ 1.53 billion in Canadian National Railway stock and about $ 310 million in AutoNation stock.

The couple did not sign any prenuptial agreement, but a separation agreement before the divorce, so this transfer could be the first step in the separation of assets.