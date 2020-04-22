Bill Gates, they assure participated in virus creation | AP

Social networks have been unleashed, they have become a trend for Bill Gates because they assure that documents from his foundation have been leaked, which prove that it is related to the creation of a virus.

According to a twitter thread, the billionaire had contact with the Virology Institute of Wulan and with the WHO since before the current global pandemic broke out.

They assure that they were involved in the creation of the current coronavirus, which is a mixture of the HIV virus and SARS and point out that this mutation could not occur naturally.

I open thread on #GatesHacked First let’s start by knowing who Bill Gates is basically and what he paints in all this. Bill Gates is a billionaire American business tycoon known for being the co-founder of the successful software company Microsoff, many theories pic.twitter.com/rZgVOXHcAn – Lissandro (@AlexaanderSa)

April 22, 2020

The documents allegedly even point to the laboratory in which the virus was created and point out, Gates’ goal is to use immunization to somehow control the human being.

#GatesHacked Hacked Bill Gates Foundation, WHO, Wuhan Institute of Virology.

They reveal thousands of documents, along with email addresses and passwords. If this information is real, everything can change overnight. – InformatePy (@ InformatePy1)

April 22, 2020

This theory is reinforced by the fact that the businessman is investing millions of dollars in seven vaccines against the virus.

In addition to this, they take as evidence some lectures by Bill Gates where he talks about pandemics, that we are not prepared for it.

Many had pointed out such talks as a prediction; nevertheless the networks assure he said it because he was involved in it.

