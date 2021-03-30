Bill Gates reveals which operating system he prefers: Android or iOS?

The founder of Microsoft, philanthropist and American billionaire, Bill gates, has premiered in the

exclusive Clubhouse social network

, and has done so by answering several questions during a virtual chat with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, to promote his new book: ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’.

During the informal interview, the 65-year-old businessman explained that prefer Android mobiles to iPhone (iOS). A question that he had no qualms about answering, arguing the reason.

“Some of the Android makers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that it makes things easier for me “said Bill Gates adding that “they are more flexible in terms of how to connect the software with the operating system, so it is what I have become used to.”

Although you use the Android operating system on your phone daily, this does not mean that you do not use Apple models on occasion, in order to compare it with your device.

Bill Gates made his debut on ‘Clubhouse’, a social network that is giving a lot to talk about. A platform that You can only access if you are invited. Of course, once you have accessed you can interact in audio format with everyone who belongs to this social network.