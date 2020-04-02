Toni Nadal has unveiled the conversation they kept their nephew Rafa Nadal and Bill Gates in South Africa. The American businessman warned the tennis player in Manacor that the coronavirus situation, when he was in China, was going to get worse.

“My nephew, when he was playing in South Africa in February, spoke to Bill Gates and told him that what was happening in China was going to get complicated”, Toni Nadal assured in an interview on Onda Cero. The Microsoft co-founder warned Rafa Nadal of the spread of the coronavirus before it jumped across the Chinese border.

«I don’t know if this will change us because the human being is forgetful and we forget soon, but some tinkering we have to do », assured Rafa Nadal’s uncle about the possible change that could be in society. Also, do you think “Until there is no drug or vaccine” sees “the picture is quite complicated”.

“We will live in a situation of uncertainty and danger until this is channeled well”Toni Nadal appreciated. He did not want to get into political issues, but he appreciated the situation: «The main thing is to save lives and there has been ignorance throughout the political apparatus from many countries”. “We should banish the fanaticism of politicians, who are to defend society and not its ideals. Fanaticism is one of the great evils of this society »he added.

“The big problem with politics is that they are increasingly covering more ground and pushing experts apart. You can be a good parliamentarian but a bad administrator, ”he continued explaining. “I think politics should leave many things in the hands of experts,” said Toni Nadal.

Regarding tennis, which is also being badly hit by the coronavirus, Toni Nadal believes that the situation the country is going through is more important. “Right now I don’t have the head for tennis, the last thing I thought about was the celebration of the Tournament of Mallorca », he declared. «There will be more Wimbledon and more Mallorca. That is not worrying, the worrying thing is that people are dying, “he said.