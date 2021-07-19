Bill Gates pleads guilty to his divorce

Bill Gates made a strong revelation during a conference in which he agreed to be the culprit of his divorce with Melinda gates. The talk, focused on climate change, took place at a summer camp for billionaires in Idaho, with the investment bank Allen & Company, where he could no longer hide his feelings of guilt and spoke about the failures that led to the end. of your marriage.

© .ImagesBill Gates agreed to be guilty of his divorce from Melinda

Although there are no videos or recordings of the talk, witnesses testified that the tycoon expressed: “it was all my fault.” Present assure that Bill Gates was on the verge of collapse when asked about the sounded divorce with Melinda.

Divorce between two

Gates even came close to breaking down in tears, taking the opportunity to say that their divorce was not caused by infidelities on either side. When the news of the separation was revealed, several media speculated that the businessman was involved in an extramarital affair, assumptions that he himself denied.

© .ImagesBill Gates and Melinda were married for 27 years

The announcement took the world by storm. It was last May when, after 27 years together, Bill and Melinda revealed their separation through a statement. On Twitter you could read: “After thinking a lot and working on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

