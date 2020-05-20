Gates Notes Photo

Bill Gates published his list of five summer books, which, he said, is ideal to spend these days of pandemic

Bill gates He recently shared with his followers through his blog GatesNotes a series of literary recommendations in the hope that this will serve to cope with the quarantine.

Known as a book eater, Gates He assured that he would release this list because most of the talks these days are based on COVID-19 and how to stop it.

Most of my conversations these days are about COVID-19 and how we can stem the tide, but I’m also often asked about what I am reading and watching. Here are my 2020 summer book recommendations (plus a few other ideas for things to do at home). https://t.co/BKlfaP3nTS – Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 18, 2020

“I’m always happy to talk about great books and TV shows (and to listen to what other people are doing, since I’m generally in the market looking for recommendations, “he explained.

So, this summer, the Microsoft co-founder is reading books on pandemics, plus lighter readings that are good for passing insulation at home.

The list of books cover from science to trauma management, with the aim of informing and educating the population.

Thus, the Gates list is made up of:

The Choiceby Edith Eva EgerCloud atlasby David MitchellThe Ride of a Lifetimeby Bob IgerThe Great Influenzaby John M. BarryGood Economics for Hard Times, by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo

But not only that, Gates and his wife Melinda made recommendations for television shows and movies with which they can spend these difficult times.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an OutbreakA Million Little ThingsThis Is UsOzarkI, ClaudiusSpy Game

