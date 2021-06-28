Bill Gates hated it, but then someone asked him “what about Sony?”

“Four in the afternoon, Valentine’s Day. Bill [Gates] walks into the meeting with our presentation of the Xbox on paper, throws it on the table and says: ‘this is an insult to everything I’ve been doing in this company.’ “This is how Ed Fries, one of the creators of the Xbox, the kickoff meeting to try to convince Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer that a video game console was worth creating.

This was totally new terrain for Microsoft, and both Gates and Ballmer seemed clear that the project made no sense. They were going to lose money, it was going to be expensive, their business was another, said Ballmer. They spent hours together, and then someone asked the question that changed everything. That question was: “what about Sony?”.

The trillion dollar question

Ed Fries told the story in a special interview on IGN Unfiltered years ago, and these days those fragments were rescued by Steve Sinofsky – former Microsoft executive – on Twitter. In those fragments the origin of an Xbox was condensed that was but may not have been.

Ed Fries were present at that meeting along with J. Allard, Robbie Bach and, of course, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, who they totally opposed the project. The meeting dragged on: the hours passed – “and it was Valentine’s Day, most of us had plans,” Fries recalled – and they kept trying to convince Gates and Ballmer of it.

They had been working on the project for a year with the team that had created the concept – Kevin Bachus, Seamus Blackley, Ted Hase and Otto Berkes – and they were convinced that developing and producing the Xbox was the right strategy. They kept saying it, but Gates and Ballmer still didn’t see the point.

That’s when he intervened a person who had attended the meeting as an “observer”. He raised his hand and asked “what about Sony?”. That analyst, whose job was to write documents and analyzes, raised the reflection. “Sony is gradually invading the living room. Processor on the one hand, memory on the other, hard drive on the other. If you put it all together, that could be a threat to Microsoft.”

That question of “what about Sony?” made Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer stop. That’s when they looked at each other and Gates said, “yeah, what about Sony?” And Ballmer repeated the same thoughtfully. Then they looked at each other again, and Gates turned to the team to say, “Guys, I’m going to give you everything you want. I’m going to approve the plan, I’m going to let you do what you wantI will give you all the necessary resources, you will be separated from the rest of the company so that no one interferes. “

Of hating the project, Gates and Ballmer ended up fully supporting him. All after a question that arrived around 8 in the afternoon. “Five minutes later we were out,” Fries said with a laugh.

The rest, as they say, is history.