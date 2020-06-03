Of the multiple hoaxes circulating about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, there is one that says the tycoon has assured that 700,000 people could die after injecting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the same text, Gates would have said that these vaccines “must be overloaded” to work in vulnerable groups such as the elderly. Both statements are false. The hoax misrepresents an interview that the magnate granted on April 9 to the American television channel CNBC.

To put that figure in context, at the time of publication of this article, the number of victims worldwide is close to close to reaching 400,000 people. That is, according to the hoax, Gates would have said that the vaccine would end the life of more people than the coronavirus itself has killed in five months.

There is no vaccine for the virus yet, but through its foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates have contributed more than $ 300 million to support virus research and vaccine development. The businessman has repeatedly argued that everyone should have access to the future vaccine.

What he said in the CNBC interview is that “if one in 10,000 produces side effects, it means that more than 700,000 people will suffer from them.” That is to say, Gates made a rule of three: in the hypothetical case that the entire population of the planet received the vaccine – some 7.7 billion people, according to the UN – there would be 770,000 people who could suffer side effects.

Three weeks after this interview, the philanthropist published an article on his blog explaining that safety and efficacy are the two most important objectives of each vaccine and where qualify what you mean by side effects: “Safety sounds exactly like what it is: Is the vaccine safe to give to the population? Some minor side effects (such as a slight fever or pain at the injection site) may be acceptable, but you don’t want to inoculate people with something that makes them sick. “

Gates also has not said that the vaccine has to be «overloaded »to be effective in the elderly

According to the same hoax, Bill Gates would have said in the interview that vaccines do not work in the elderly and other vulnerable groups and that is why their effect must be “amplified”. Again, his statements have been misrepresented. What Gates said was that “we need a vaccine that works in the upper age range because they are at higher risk.”

The businessman also stated that “the effectiveness of vaccines in older people is always a great challenge” and that “most of the benefits come from young people not spreading the virus when vaccinated.” On his blog, he specified, “The older you get, the less effective vaccines become. Your immune system – like the rest of your body – ages and slows down to recognize and attack invaders. That is the big problem for the COVID-19 vaccine. “

Epidemic of attacks on the Gates Foundation

It has also recently been circulated that the façade of the Gates Foundation reads “Center for the Global Reduction of the Human Population” or that Gates owns the patent for the new strain of coronavirus. Both statements are false.

In addition, two days before the CNBC interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, posted on Instagram a hoax stating that the Gates Foundation tested its polio vaccine in India. causing the paralysis of almost 500,000 children between the year 2,000 and 2,017.

The hoax is based on the existence of the Technical Support Unit for Immunization (ITSU). This was created by the Gates Foundation in 2012 to assist the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in mass immunization programs, but since 2017 it has been fully functioning as a public body.

According to the US verifier PolitiFact – which, like Newtral.es, is part of the IFCN – Kennedy Jr is one of the largest anti-vaccine lobbyists in the US In PolitiFact they did not find any other credible reference to this matter in the media and the verifier Snopes.com has also denied it.

The World Health Organization recalls that one in 2.7 million doses administered can cause paralysis but, according to WHO data, between 2000 and 2019 there have only been 17 cases polio of vaccine origin (cVDPV) in India. In addition, in March 2014, the organization declared Southeast Asia a polio-free zone, which includes India.

At Newtral.es we have already explained that the vaccines found in the market have passed all the relevant certification controls, they are safe and help save lives, protecting the person being vaccinated and their environment.

