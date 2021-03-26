Bill Gates has a plan to cool the Earth

03/26/2021 at 08:57 CET

SPORT.es

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, is currently involved in a new project that seeks to combat global warming, and therefore cool the planet Earth. Gates is the great financier of this technological development that researchers at Havard University are leading. The goal is to try to reflect sunlight out of the Earth’s atmosphere., thus the cooling of the Earth could take place at last.

The project is not without criticism. Environmental groups have attacked Bill Gates’ plan. To reflect the sun’s rays Bill Gates raises the release a small amount (less than two kilograms) calcium carbonate aerosol. It has been said that the amount will be very small, but the aforementioned groups have criticized that this could put the entire ecosystem at risk and damage the ozone layer. Something that has not been denied since the project. The attempt will take place this summer and we will have to wait how it works.

Bill Gates has been one of the most mentioned men in the last year by society. He has been accused of creating the coronavirus pandemic by conspiracy groups.