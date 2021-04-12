Bill Gates, closer to transforming nuclear energy with TerraPower

Since its inception, nuclear energy has impressed different sensations. In its dawn it was related to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings (1945) during World War II. Once that war conflict was over, the atomic age (1950s) in which it was thought that nuclear energy would replace fossil energy sources, such as coal or oil. At that time, it had become a symbol of modernity and progress, however, the disasters of Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986) and, most recently, Fukushima (2011), stained it, again, of afraid. Microsoft mogul, philanthropist, and co-founder Bill Gates is keen to change that concept with TerraPower, a company he founded in 2006 and that works non-stop to build the reactors of the future: cheaper, cleaner and safer than conventional ones.

The technological development of next-generation reactors is already underway. The characteristics of these TerraPower systems, if they fulfill their promises, would allow generating safer and more affordable energy globally. However, the biggest challenge for the company is to overcome the dismal reputation that nuclear power has acquired in recent years. A feat of such magnitude requires a lot of money and people with enough competence – and power – to perform before public and private actors.. In that sense, things seem to be moving in favor, as the principal investigator and scientist of the department of science and nuclear engineering of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Charles Forsberg told CNBC: “The biggest factor is that Bill Gates is behind it.”.

Bill Gates Wants America To Be A Leader In Nuclear Power Again

TerraPower test facilities

TerraPower is regaining strength after the coup caused by the trade war between the United States and China. Bill Gates had even had a meeting with President Xi Jinping to install a next-generation nuclear power plant in the country, but it was all up in the air when the North American government prohibited the investment of funds in the Asian country. However, an alternative began to emerge within borders. In October 2020, the TerraPower and X-energy projects were selected by the US government to demonstrate the feasibility of new nuclear power systems. To this end, through the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), they received $ 160 million to test, license and build its advanced reactors in 7 years.

TerraPower Chairman and CEO Chris Levesque told CNBC that By 2050 they envision a network that runs on solar and wind energy “very significant”, but complemented by reactors manufactured by themselves. The company founded by Bill Gates also wants to help the United States become a leader in nuclear fission energy, with the capacity to export reactors “that will set the standard for the world.” But can next-generation reactors really be competent? What differentials does this technology have compared to what is currently available? Basically, the idea stands under the three pillars mentioned above. Safety, low costs and the least amount of waste. We go in parts.

More secure

TerraPower facilities

TerraPower’s Natrium reactors will feature a liquid sodium-based cooling system. Nuclear fission, a process in which atoms divide and release energy, generates a lot of heat. In conventional plants, the water absorbs this heat, turns into steam and drives a series of turbines that produce electricity. One of the problems that current plants have is that steam can accumulate and generate pressure inside a reactor. If for some reason that pressure cannot be controlled, an explosion can occur. Reactors powered by Bill Gates are cooled with sodium, which has a higher boiling point and can absorb more heat than water. The result? Less pressure and less danger.

Likewise, TerraPower nuclear reactors, unlike conventional ones, do not depend on external power sources to operate the cooling system in the event of an emergency shutdown of the reactor. The system works through air that arises from natural circulation within the system, called the reactor vessel air cooling system. This type of solution could be effective in preventing accidents like the one in Fukushima, in which the backup cooling system failed after the earthquake hit the plant reactor.

And also, cheaper

Render of a TerraPower nuclear plant

Building a nuclear reactor with current technology requires investments in the billions. According to Reuters, the system being built at Plant Vogtle in Georgia will cost about $ 25 billion. A complete TerraPower plant would cost around $ 1 billion in capital expenditures. You are probably wondering why this drastically lower cost. According to the company founded by Bill Gates, this is because Natrium plants, operating at a lower pressure, do not require such strong protective walls. At the same time, they are not as big as the conventional ones, so the perimeter of the building is much smaller.

With less waste

Nuclear waste is one of the biggest challenges in nuclear energy. These radioactive wastes are the product of nuclear fission and «can produce lethal radiation doses during short periods of direct exposure«, According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the United States. Currently, they are stored in the same plant in which they were generated, in old steel and concrete containers. TerraPower reactors would also be effective in this section. By using uranium fuel more efficiently, it would produce less waste than conventional plants.

Bill Gates assures that nuclear energy has been safer than any other source of energy generation. And that, despite its bad reputation, it is the most convenient option when analyzing deaths per unit of electricity generated. Now, only time will tell if we will see thousands of TerraPower nuclear reactors installed in different parts of the globe. The truth is that the time of 7 years to build a model that guarantees its effectiveness is already underway.

