It is possible that he is one of the figures present at the start of the season

Marko neither confirms nor denies this information.

Formula 1 is in full countdown to the first race of the 2020 season. Austria will witness a particular start after months without competition for the covid-19. This great event could be attended by Bill Gates invited by the owner of the company that owns the circuit, Dietrich Mateschitz.

It should be remembered that the GP will be held behind closed doors and that there is also a maximum number of personnel for each team, as well as extensive security measures. However, the Austrian press anticipates that the owner of Red Bull has decided to have the presence of the founder of Microsoft.

It is common to see familiar faces, whether from the world of motorsports, cinema or sports in the pit of the teams every race week. Despite the restrictions imposed by the queen category in the days of covid-19, it is something that can also be seen on the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull will race at home in the first two events of the Championship. Red Bull Ring will be the scene of the usual Austrian GP and the Styrian GP, ​​a second event that will take place on the same track. Precisely because of the relationship between the team and the layout, Helmut Marko has been questioned about this alleged invitation from Mateschitz to Gates. However, the team’s advisor did not want to confirm or deny this information.

“That is not my concern. I have only been concerned with the successful completion of the Formula 1 mission at Spielberg. Everything else will be announced by the layout of Spielberg and Red Bull in the coming weeks,” he said. Marko told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

The truth is that Red Bull has a great opportunity to sign what would be their third home win from Max Verstappen and Bill Gates can witness a start to the season led by those of Milton Keynes.

