Covid-19 Cases Increase in 25 US States 2:15

. – Microsoft founder Bill Gates said Thursday that the current outlook for coronavirus, both globally and in the United States, is “bleaker” than he would have expected.

Gates, speaking in a CNN coronavirus forum, attributed the increase in the numbers to a lack of testing and contact tracing, as well as a lack of wearing masks.

“The range of behaviors in the United States right now – some people are very conservative in what they do, and some people are unaware of the epidemic – is huge,” Gates said.

“Some people almost feel like it’s an unfortunate political thing,” he added, something he says he didn’t expect in the United States.

The United States “is not even close” to doing enough to combat the pandemic

Speaking to Anderson Cooper and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the forum, Gates said the fact that people still die in the United States today shows that the country “is not even close” to doing enough to combat the pandemic. .

He also expressed disappointment at what he called the lack of leadership by the United States to deal with this virus globally, which has led developing countries, such as Brazil and India, to bear the brunt of this disease.

“The United States, in particular, has not had the leadership or coordination messages that you would have expected,” he said.

Gates said he remains hopeful that the United States will “step up” and help bring the tools, particularly the vaccine, to the world.

It is “completely false” that more tests mean more cases

Gtes dismissed the White House claim that an increase in the number of cases is the direct result of an increase in evidence, calling it “completely false.”

“It’s fair to say that you can find more cases when you do more testing, but the United States is experiencing a rebound, even once you eliminate the increase in testing,” Gates said during the forum.

Local officials, he said, “have performed well on the tests.”

Gates said test capacity will continue to increase in the fall, and “that’s good news.”

“But that is not the reason why we are seeing these cases increase,” he said.

“If you eliminate New York or the New York area, we are actually still in the thick of things.”

Gates says he talks to Fauci regularly

The Microsoft founder said he talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, regularly.

“I talk to him regularly, more often than I talk to other people,” Gates told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a coronavirus city hall.

“It’s fantastic,” Gates said of Fauci.

In terms of a timeline, Gates said he is aligned with Fauci in his prediction that there will be a viable vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

Gates explained that two characteristics are being evaluated in the development of a vaccine. Firstly, that the vaccine prevents people from getting sick and, secondly, that it prevents transmitting it to others.

Regarding the latter, he warned that “the vaccine is not guaranteed to be a perfect transmission blocker.”

Despite that, Gates said recent evidence indicates that the antibody response is “very strong,” suggesting a year of immunity for anyone contracting the disease.