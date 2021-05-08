Bill Gates-backed company releases millions of genetically modified mosquitoes

The first test in the United States with Aedes aegypti mosquitoes genetically modified to control the population of the insect that transmits diseases such as dengue, Zika and yellow fever begins this week in the Florida Keys.

After more than 10 years of progress and setbacks to achieve project approval, the British company Oxitec, which receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have begun to place the first boxes with million mosquito eggs OX5034 and the first insects, all males, will be flying freely throughout the month of May.

Previously, Florida state authorities and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the green light to the pilot test with the commercially called “Oxitec friendly mosquito”, which has aroused the rejection of environmentalists and also some scientists.

The boxes have been placed in six locations in the island chain between the Florida peninsula (USA) and Cuba and less than 12,000 mosquitoes every week for twelve weeks, which means that counting all the waves will be about 144,000 “OX5034” released.

Three other sites will be tested with traditional mosquito traps to compare the results, Oxitec reported in a statement.

According to a study prepared by EPA technicians, the Oxitec mosquito “does not involve any risk for human health and the environment, including protected species “.

Once out of the boxes, the genetically modified male mosquitoes they will mix with the crazy populationl of his kind.

But, due to a gene created in the laboratory, the females arising from the crossing of these males with the “natural” females, which are the ones that transmit diseases, they won’t be able to survive and in this way the Aedes aegypti population can be controlled.

Few, but dangerous

Although they are only the 4% of the mosquito population Of the Keys, where some 46 species of these insects live, Aedes aegypti are practically the only ones that transmit diseases.

In 2020, coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, a dengue outbreak broke out in the Florida Keys as it had not been seen for 10 years, with more than 50 cases and other outbreaks of Nile fever, also transmitted by mosquitoes, in different areas of Florida.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control Agency (FKMCD) said in a statement that “new tools” are needed To combat this species of mosquito, and given the unique ecosystem of the islands, it needs to be “in a safe, non-aggressive and controlled way”.

Oxitec CEO Gray Frandsen stated that the pilot test is the result of a public-private partnership and that the company is committed to “demonstrate the value of this technology”.

It’s not the first time that Oxitec, founded in the UK in 2002, tests its genetically modified mosquitoes.

In the Brazilian city of Indaiatuba it was achieved with the Oxitec mosquito rreduce up to 95% dengue-prone urban environments in just 13 weeks of treatment, compared to places where mosquitoes were not released, the company said.

Republican Congressman Carlos Giménez, a former Miami mayor, recently announced that he was going to ask EPA for a further investigation, and the Environmental Coalition of the Keys has launched several campaigns and initiatives to protest against the Oxitec mosquito test and complain that the public was not consulted.

“Once released it will be impossible to contain the quantity of these genetically modified mosquitoes will literally be everywhere the wind blows, “read a campaign launched last August on Change.org by the Coalition.