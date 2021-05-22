Bill Gates applauds progress against coronavirus … but warns of a failure that could “cause more deaths”

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, on Friday asked countries to share vaccines against the coronavirus with the most disadvantaged because, if not, “more people will die”, he pointed out at the opening of the Health G20 coordinated telematically from Rome.

“We have been a pandemic for a year and have achieved incredible scientific advances, such as the speed of the vaccine, but the current task is for everyone benefit from it“said the philanthropist.

Although many countries have made “generous donations” of vaccines, diagnostic systems and treatments, in his view “This is not enough” to control Covid-19 because, although the United States and the European Union already see the light at the end of the tunnel, other nations are currently going through spikes of contagion.

“Must ensure more equal access to vaccines. More than 80% of the first billion doses went to prosperous countries (…) If we do not close that huge hole, more people will die, “warned Gates, a frequent center of criticism of deniers.

Now you have to “share dollars and doses” and it is time for the most advanced countries to be “bold and responsible” to improve science and research, and to “be better prepared for the next” health crisis.

The G20 Health Ministers will meet this Friday telematically under the rotating presidency of Italy to analyze the experience of the pandemic of the coronavirus and seek policies that prevent future crises and mitigate the consequences of the current one.

The summit, with politicians, scientists and exponents of civil society, is coordinated from Rome by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, organizers of the forum.

The president of the Community Executive opened the Health G20 announcing that the European Union plans to donate at least 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year to poor countries.