Bill Gates announces divorce after 27 years of marriage

The founder of Microsoft, Bill gates, announced on Tuesday his divorce from the also businesswoman Melinda gates, after 27 years of marriage. They made it public together through a statement released on Twitter, in which they explain that after so many years of relationship they have made the decision to put an end to their relationship. However, they made it clear that they will remain united to continue working on the philanthropic foundation that both have built.

“After thinking a lot and working hard on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the past 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives, ”wrote Bill Gates.

In the same way, they emphasized their desire to maintain healthy communication for the benefit of third parties, since the two are the head of a project on which millions of people in the world depend.

“We continue to share our belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” the message reads.

Finally, the tycoon urged people to have understanding during this process and asked for moments of privacy for his family as they go through this new stage in their lives.

Bill and Melinda Gates were married on January 1, 1994 in Hawaii and have three children: Phoebe Adele, of 18 years; Rory john, of 21; Y Jennifer katharine, 25. “We have raised three amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable people to lead healthy and productive lives,” they noted in the statement.

Last year they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their founding, one of the largest global philanthropy companies. As they have explained, they created it with the intention of donating most of the wealth generated with Microsoft and putting it at the service of improving people’s lives.



