Bill Gates and Warren Buffett invest $ 1 billion in nuclear megaproject to revolutionize energy

Two of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, have joined forces for a peculiar project: a “next generation” nuclear reactor in Wyoming, according to the governor of the North American state, Mark Gordon.

Gates’ advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower and Buffett’s energy company PacifiCorp announced in a press release that they had selected Wyoming for their first reactor project together, on the site of a former coal plant.

The reactor will be called Natrium and will cost $ 1 billion to build and will be capable of producing power for 400,000 homes, the companies said.

Gates and Buffett appear to have chosen Wyoming because it is the nation’s leading coal-producing state.

“We believe that Natrium will be a game changer for the energy industry,” Gates told a news conference, according to the Insider publication.

The state, he acknowledged, has been “a leader in energy for more than a century and we hope that our investment in Natrium will allow Wyoming to stay ahead for many decades,” added the Microsoft co-founder.

Advanced nuclear reactors such as Natrium are carbon-free energy sources that could complement existing wind and solar sources, and are therefore considered more environmentally friendly than traditional nuclear reactors.

They have simpler designs – and are therefore easier to build – as well as being more fuel efficient, cheaper and safer than normal reactors, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Specifically, Natrium will have a sodium reactor and molten salt energy storage system, be safer, work better and cost less than traditional nuclear power, Gates told a news conference.

During peak demand it could produce 500 megawatts of power, according to TerraPower and PacifiCorp.

TerraPower, founded by Gates 15 years ago, received $ 80 million in seed funding from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) for a demonstration of the Natrium project. The DOE has committed additional funds over the next several years, the company said in a press release.

“This is our fastest and clearest path to becoming carbon negative,” Governor Mark Gordon said in a briefing on the project. “Nuclear power is clearly part of my energy strategy from all of the above.”

Gordon tweeted that the nuclear reactor would provide on-demand power and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as create hundreds of well-paying construction and operation jobs.

The exact site where Natrium will be built has not yet been revealed.

