Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce: What Will Happen to Their Foundation?

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates before being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on April 21, 2017 (Photo: Reuters / Kamil Zihnioglu)

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage and long philanthropic efforts.

According to the announcement made, the co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation no longer find reasons that allow them grow as a couple.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce

In a joint message, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, confirmed that it’s time to end your relationship.

“We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.” They detailed in a document posted on Bill Gates’ Twitter account.

The couple of billionaires asked for “space and privacy” for their family in the face of the new stage that is about to begin.

The divorce decision was made in a mutual agreement After a long period in which they claimed they worked on their marriage, the couple explained.

What about the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?

Bill and Melinda Gates get divorced, but what does that mean for the foundation they both preside over?

According to the international agency Reuters, until now it is unknown what the future will be in the direction and management of the foundation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the philanthropic organizations that mhe has made more donations around the world.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2000 in Seattle, Washington, and in 2019 ended with Assets of $ 43.3 billion, according to financial reports published on its website.

Who is Bill Gates?

Bill Gates is one of the most famous people in the world for having been together with Paul allen, one of the founders of Microsoft, in 1975.

Gates currently owns 1% of Microsoft shares; however, he remains on the company’s board of directors.

Along with Melinda Gates, the businessman has dedicated his last years to philanthropy focused on issues of public health, education and the fight against climate change.

Who is Melinda Gates?

Melinda Gates is a businesswoman and philanthropist, born in Dallas, Texas. He entered the world of computer technology from an early age.

She has a degree in Informatics and Economics from the Duke university and he met Bill Gates when he was working at Microsoft.

As part of the Bille and Melinda Gates Foundation, in recent months she has promoted donations for the development of vaccines against Covid-19 and treatments to manage the pandemic.

