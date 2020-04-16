Bill Gates again warns of outbreak even more deadly than current pandemic | Instagram

He billionaire businessman Bill Gates warns the world about a coronavirus-like illness that could kill more than 30,000 people in one year.

If by chance you don’t locate the name of Bill gates Maybe you identify the word “Microsoft”, he is a co-founder and now the owner of the company, which makes him one of the richest men in the world.

He mentioned by means of a interview that this coronavirus-caused pandemeia is the event that many people will experience throughout their lives.

It may interest you: Rodrigo Abed, famous villain in a TV novel Azteca is now a pastor

He also noticed something that left everyone amazed, and that is that he believes that in twenty years there will be a similar outbreak.

Everything he mentioned was through the Financial Times via Skype on April 2, however the interview and translation appeared published until April 8.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He said world leaders and global policymakers have “paid many trillions of dollars more than we might have had to unpack if we had been prepared.”

In the wake of this contingency Governments may begin to prepare for the future, with possible diagnoses, further research, especially of the antiviral type, and early warning systems.

“The cost of doing all of those things well is very small compared to what we are going through here,” he said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @QUIEN now more than ever. – Bill Gates (@BillGates)

April 15, 2020

“And now people realize, ‘OK, there really is a significant probability every 20 years or so due to the many trips around the world that one of these viruses will appear.’ And so, citizens will expect the government to convert health a priority. “

It seems that this pandemic will leave a great learning for everyone, who surely has learned valuable lessons, both to prepare in advance for a similar situation although the cost of this learning has been high.

We are sure that from now on we will bear in mind that protecting not only ourselves but others will be a priority for everyone.

Much has been mentioned that great misfortunes occur every twenty years, perhaps for this reason Bill gates He hopes that something similar and even worse will happen within that date, however if society, researchers and governments take action on the matter, this could decrease considerably as each time The science provides more and more solutions than problems.

Read also: Daniel Bisogno, unleashed the fury of Pati Chapoy and expels him from Ventaneando

.